Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, left, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, embraces Col. Hugh E. Walker III, 20th FW commander, following the completion of their sortie in the fighter at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz flew the mission with Walker to get a first hand look at the F-16’s roles and capabilities and gain a better understanding of how he can advance the wing’s mission to provide combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)