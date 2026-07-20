Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh E. Walker III, right, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th FW command chief, make the 55th Fighter Squadron ‘shooter’ hand signal as they taxi in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft following the conclusion of a training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. The hand signal symbolizes unit pride and camaraderie for the 55th FS, nicknamed the ‘shooters’, which was the squadron the sortie was flown out of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)