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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight [Image 1 of 8]

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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh E. Walker III, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th FW command chief, taxi in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft following the conclusion of a training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz flew with Walker to get a first hand look at the F-16’s roles and capabilities and gain a better understanding of how he can advance the wing’s mission to provide combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9821450
    VIRIN: 260716-F-AC305-2059
    Resolution: 1814x1209
    Size: 490.28 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Wild Weasels
    immersions
    leadership

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