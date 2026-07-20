Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh E. Walker III, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th FW command chief, taxi in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft following the conclusion of a training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz flew with Walker to get a first hand look at the F-16’s roles and capabilities and gain a better understanding of how he can advance the wing’s mission to provide combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)