U.S. Air Force Col. Hugh E. Walker III, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th FW command chief, taxi in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft following the conclusion of a training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz flew with Walker to get a first hand look at the F-16’s roles and capabilities and gain a better understanding of how he can advance the wing’s mission to provide combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 19:37
|Photo ID:
|9821450
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-AC305-2059
|Resolution:
|1814x1209
|Size:
|490.28 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.