Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th FW command chief, left, embraces his daughter Layla and his spouse Lauren Getz following his flight in a F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz’s family members were on hand to greet them following the mission, which marked his first in an F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)