Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, removes his Gentex MBU-20/P oxygen mask following the conclusion of a F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz flew the mission with Col. Hugh E. Walker III, 20th FW commander, to get a first hand look at the F-16’s roles and capabilities and gain a better understanding of how he can advance the wing’s mission to provide combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)