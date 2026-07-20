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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight [Image 3 of 8]

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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, removes his Gentex MBU-20/P oxygen mask following the conclusion of a F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft training sortie at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz flew the mission with Col. Hugh E. Walker III, 20th FW commander, to get a first hand look at the F-16’s roles and capabilities and gain a better understanding of how he can advance the wing’s mission to provide combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 19:37
    Photo ID: 9821452
    VIRIN: 260716-F-AC305-2285
    Resolution: 3687x2458
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Max J. Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight
    Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Wild Weasels
    immersions
    leadership

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