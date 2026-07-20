Learning the Ways of the Weasels: Valor Chief Takes Flight

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SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 07.16.2026 Courtesy Photo 20th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod W. Getz, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, embraces his daughter Audrey following his flight in a F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, July 16, 2026. Getz’s family members were on hand to greet them following the mission, which marked his first in an F-16. (Courtesy photo)