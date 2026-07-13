56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Najah Charles, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, reinstalls engine malfittings on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The 56th HMU falls under the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and is responsible for executing aircraft maintenance to deliver safe, reliable and combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)