U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lance Milford, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit flying crew chief, conducts routine HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The 56th HMU relocated from RAF Lakenheath, England, to Aviano AB in 2018 to establish a rescue hub in Southern Europe and has since completed its transition from the HH-60G Pave Hawk to the HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:43
|Photo ID:
|9819876
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-ST571-1162
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.