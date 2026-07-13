56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lance Milford, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit flying crew chief, conducts routine HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The 56th HMU relocated from RAF Lakenheath, England, to Aviano AB in 2018 to establish a rescue hub in Southern Europe and has since completed its transition from the HH-60G Pave Hawk to the HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)