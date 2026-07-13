56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Martinez, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief craftsman, performs routine HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The 56th HMU falls under the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and is responsible for executing aircraft maintenance to deliver safe, reliable and combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)