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    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready [Image 4 of 10]

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    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

    ITALY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lance Milford, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit flying crew chief, oversees routine HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The 56th HMU relocated from RAF Lakenheath, England, to Aviano AB in 2018 to establish a rescue hub in Southern Europe and has since completed its transition from the HH-60G Pave Hawk to the HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:43
    Photo ID: 9819872
    VIRIN: 260717-F-ST571-1079
    Resolution: 3830x5756
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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    TAGS

    Readiness, 31st AMXS, 56th HMU, HH-60W Jolly Green II, Aviano Air Base, Maintainers

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