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    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready [Image 9 of 10]

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    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

    ITALY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Cooley, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit avionics journeyman, and Senior Airman Najah Charles, 56th HMU crew chief, reinstall engine malfittings on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter was designed specifically to recover isolated personnel from hostile territories, day or night, and in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:43
    Photo ID: 9819877
    VIRIN: 260717-F-ST571-1184
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready
    56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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    TAGS

    Readiness, 31st AMXS, 56th HMU, HH-60W Jolly Green II, Aviano Air Base, Maintainers

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