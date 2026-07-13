56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Najah Charles, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Martinez, 56th HMU crew chief craftsman, retrieve tools during routine HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter maintenance at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The 56th HMU maintains and supports the 56th Rescue Squadron's fleet of HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, ensuring the aircraft remain ready to provide vital combat search and rescue capabilities across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)