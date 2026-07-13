56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit oversees preventative wire maintenance on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter was designed specifically to recover isolated personnel from hostile territories, day or night, and in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)