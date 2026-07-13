A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit oversees preventative wire maintenance on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter was designed specifically to recover isolated personnel from hostile territories, day or night, and in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:43
|Photo ID:
|9819871
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-ST571-1075
|Resolution:
|5228x3415
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.