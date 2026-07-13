56th HMU keeps HH-60W Jolly Green II fleet mission ready

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Cooley, 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit avionics journeyman, reinstalls engine malfittings on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2026. The 56th HMU maintains and supports the 56th Rescue Squadron's fleet of HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters, ensuring the aircraft remain ready to provide vital combat search and rescue capabilities across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Karissa Dick)