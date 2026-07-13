Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force 1st. Lt. Lorne St. Christopher, left, and U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Vincent Fababier, right, both 2nd Range Operations Squadron officers assigned as operation commanders during the most recent launch, add their autographs to the back of a frame commemorating the successful deployment of Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a patching ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. The ceremony is a tradition which recognizes the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)