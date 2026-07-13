VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, right, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, removes a mission patch from the uniform of U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Vincent Fababier, left, a 2nd Range Operations Squadron officer assigned as an operation commander during Team Vandenberg's most recent launch, who donated his mission patch to a frame commemorating the successful deployment of Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. The mission patching ceremony is a tradition which recognizes the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9819299
|VIRIN:
|260717-X-HP195-1037
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.64 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
This work, Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.