Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, right, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, removes a mission patch from the uniform of U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Vincent Fababier, left, a 2nd Range Operations Squadron officer assigned as an operation commander during Team Vandenberg's most recent launch, who donated his mission patch to a frame commemorating the successful deployment of Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. The mission patching ceremony is a tradition which recognizes the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)