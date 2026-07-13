Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Members of Team Vandenberg listen as U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, right, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at the commencement of a patching ceremony commemorating the successful launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission. Mission patching ceremonies are chiefly held to recognize the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)