VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Members of Team Vandenberg listen as U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, right, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at the commencement of a patching ceremony commemorating the successful launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission. Mission patching ceremonies are chiefly held to recognize the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9819295
|VIRIN:
|260717-X-HP195-1023
|Resolution:
|7882x5255
|Size:
|14.73 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
This work, Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.