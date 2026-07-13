VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, adds his signature to the back of a frame commemorating the successful deployment of Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a patching ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. The ceremony is a tradition which recognizes the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9819302
|VIRIN:
|260717-X-HP195-1056
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.99 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.