Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, tosses the ceremonial game ball to U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Nick McKenzie, an officer assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron, in recognition of the problem-solving skills he employed to ensure the successful launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a patching ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. McKenzie, a native of native of Dexter, Michigan, was recognized during the ceremony along with other members of Team Vandenberg whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)