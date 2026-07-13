VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, listens as Walt Lauderdale, System Delta 80's deputy mission director, discusses the factors enabling the successful launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a patching ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. The mission patching ceremony is a tradition which recognizes the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9819296
|VIRIN:
|260717-X-HP195-1024
|Resolution:
|8003x5335
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
This work, Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.