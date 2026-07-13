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    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch [Image 2 of 9]

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    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Christopher Okula 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, listens as Walt Lauderdale, System Delta 80's deputy mission director, discusses the factors enabling the successful launch of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a patching ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. The mission patching ceremony is a tradition which recognizes the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9819296
    VIRIN: 260717-X-HP195-1024
    Resolution: 8003x5335
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch
    Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch

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    TAGS

    Patching Ceremony
    Space Launch
    Space Force
    Space Development Agency
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30

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