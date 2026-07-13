Team Vandenberg commemorates success of SDA's latest launch

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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, rings the ceremonial bell after hanging a frame commemorating the successful deployment of Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer-E (T1TL-E) mission as part of a patching ceremony held in the Pacific Coast Center's heritage room, July 17, 2026. The ceremony is a tradition which recognizes the contributions of individuals whose efforts contributed greatly to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Christopher Okula)