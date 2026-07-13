MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. David J. Bennett, left, incoming commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Col. Jared K. Stone, center, outgoing commanding officer, MCAS Yuma, and Col. Charles E. Dudik, right, deputy commander, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, render a salute to the station colors during pass in review at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)