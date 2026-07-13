MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers remarks during the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)