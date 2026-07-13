U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Galvez, left, the senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, receives the station colors during the MCAS Yuma change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9818082
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-HP221-1079
|Resolution:
|7366x4913
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|U.S. MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Alexandria Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.