MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony

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The Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron color guard presents the station colors during the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)