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    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 16]

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    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony

    U.S. MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, right, the commanding officer of 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, congratulates to Col. Jared K. Stone, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, during the MCAS Yuma change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 22:26
    Photo ID: 9818086
    VIRIN: 260717-M-HP221-1102
    Resolution: 2714x4069
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: U.S. MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Alexandria Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Change of Command Ceremony

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    Yuma
    HHS
    MCAS Yuma
    Marines
    civilians
    COC

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