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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone, left, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, awards the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Sgt. Rainer J. Wetzling III, an explosive ordinance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Yuma during the MCAS Yuma change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. Wetzling received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his actions while providing first aid and controlled the scene of an accident until first responders arrived. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)