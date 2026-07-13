Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, delivers remarks during the MCAS Yuma change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)