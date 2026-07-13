86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Orozco-Villegas, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment, gives flowers to the incoming commander's family during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)