U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Orozco-Villegas, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment, gives flowers to the incoming commander's family during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 08:36
|Photo ID:
|9813668
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-VY348-8900
|Resolution:
|5717x3811
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.