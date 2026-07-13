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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 1 of 9]

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Juan Orozco-Villegas, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment, gives flowers to the incoming commander's family during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9813668
    VIRIN: 260715-F-VY348-8900
    Resolution: 5717x3811
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
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    change of command

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