86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard present the colors at the 86th Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The 86th MXS performs maintenance that helps ensure the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fleet remains mission ready for worldwide operations across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)