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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 2 of 9]

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard present the colors at the 86th Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The 86th MXS performs maintenance that helps ensure the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fleet remains mission ready for worldwide operations across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9813659
    VIRIN: 260716-F-VY348-1036
    Resolution: 5464x3643
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    change of command

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