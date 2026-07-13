86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas E. Buckley, left, 86th Maintenance Group commander, transfers command of the 86th Maintenance Squadron to Lt. Col. Kimberly M. Jackson, 86th MXS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The 86th MXS maintenance capabilities help sustain aircraft readiness, enabling the 86th Airlift Wing to deliver rapid global mobility across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)