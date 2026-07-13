86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bradley J. McNamara, right, 86th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Lucas E. Buckley, 86th MXS commander during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The transfer of the guidon to the presiding officer marks the formal conclusion of the outgoing commander's authority before command is passed to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)