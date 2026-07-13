86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly M. Jackson, 86th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, renders her first salute during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. During a military change of command ceremony, the "first salute" is the formal greeting the incoming commander receives from the unit's assembled troops immediately after officially assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)