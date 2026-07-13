86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bradley J. McNamara, left, 86th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The 86th MXS maintainers inspect, repair and test aircraft systems to ensure reliable performance in support of airlift, aeromedical evacuation and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)