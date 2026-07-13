86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas E. Buckley, left, 86th Maintenance Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Bradley J. McNamara, 86th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, with a Legion of Merit medal during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The Legion of Merit is presented to service members whose meritorious service has had a lasting impact on the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)