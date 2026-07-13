86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas E. Buckley, left, 86th Maintenance Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Bradley J. McNamara, 86th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, with a Legion of Merit medal during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The Legion of Merit is presented to service members whose meritorious service has had a lasting impact on the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 08:36
|Photo ID:
|9813660
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-VY348-1060
|Resolution:
|5089x3393
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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