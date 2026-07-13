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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 3 of 9]

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas E. Buckley, left, 86th Maintenance Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Bradley J. McNamara, 86th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, with a Legion of Merit medal during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The Legion of Merit is presented to service members whose meritorious service has had a lasting impact on the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9813660
    VIRIN: 260716-F-VY348-1060
    Resolution: 5089x3393
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86th Maintenance Group
    change of command

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