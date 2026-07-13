U.S. Airmen from the 86th Maintenance Squadron give a final salute to Lt. Col. Bradley J. McNamara, 86 MXS outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The final salute serves as their last official act of leading their team before moving on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 08:36
|Photo ID:
|9813662
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-VY348-1082
|Resolution:
|5726x3817
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.