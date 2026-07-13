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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 5 of 9]

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 86th Maintenance Squadron give a final salute to Lt. Col. Bradley J. McNamara, 86 MXS outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The final salute serves as their last official act of leading their team before moving on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 08:36
    Photo ID: 9813662
    VIRIN: 260716-F-VY348-1082
    Resolution: 5726x3817
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB
    86th MXS welcomes new commander to Ramstein AB

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    86th MXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86th Maintenance Group
    Change of Command Ceremony

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