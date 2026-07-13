U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diosdado Umali, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, scoops water at a fire bucket brigade station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. The station reinforced teamwork and basic fire suppression techniques, preparing multi-capable Airmen to protect personnel and infrastructure during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9810779
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-PI908-1025
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|814.03 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.