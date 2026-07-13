Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diosdado Umali, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, scoops water at a fire bucket brigade station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. The station reinforced teamwork and basic fire suppression techniques, preparing multi-capable Airmen to protect personnel and infrastructure during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)