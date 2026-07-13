Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Boyett, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production crew lead, runs during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. Hosted by the 341st Mission Support Group, the 2.25-mile course challenged participants to complete expeditionary tasks under physical stress as part of exercise Agile Lynx. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)