Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gannon Holland, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization officer in charge, runs with his team between stations during the Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. The race was the culminating event for exercise Agile Lynx, which required participants to complete mission-focused stations across a 2.25-mile course to strengthen expeditionary readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)