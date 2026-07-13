U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherleen Bautista-Glass, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron pest management and entomology noncommissioned officer in charge, evaluates participants at a Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard and pest management station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. Participants engaged simulated pests with airsoft guns while accuracy and technique were assessed, reinforcing wildlife hazard mitigation supporting safe operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9810777
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-PI908-1023
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|661.21 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.