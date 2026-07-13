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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 5 of 7]

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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherleen Bautista-Glass, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron pest management and entomology noncommissioned officer in charge, evaluates participants at a Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard and pest management station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. Participants engaged simulated pests with airsoft guns while accuracy and technique were assessed, reinforcing wildlife hazard mitigation supporting safe operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9810777
    VIRIN: 260710-F-PI908-1023
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 661.21 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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    TCCC
    Readiness
    341st Missile Wing
    341st Mission Support Group
    Ready Airman Training
    run

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