Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cherleen Bautista-Glass, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron pest management and entomology noncommissioned officer in charge, evaluates participants at a Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard and pest management station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. Participants engaged simulated pests with airsoft guns while accuracy and technique were assessed, reinforcing wildlife hazard mitigation supporting safe operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)