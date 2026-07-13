U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base document simulated explosives at an explosive ordnance disposal station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. Participants identified, documented, and reported simulated explosive hazards to practice situational awareness and reporting procedures during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9810776
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-PI908-1022
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.