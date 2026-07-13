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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 4 of 7]

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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base document simulated explosives at an explosive ordnance disposal station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. Participants identified, documented, and reported simulated explosive hazards to practice situational awareness and reporting procedures during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9810776
    VIRIN: 260710-F-PI908-1022
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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    TCCC
    Readiness
    341st Missile Wing
    341st Mission Support Group
    Ready Airman Training
    run

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