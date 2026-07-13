Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base document simulated explosives at an explosive ordnance disposal station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. Participants identified, documented, and reported simulated explosive hazards to practice situational awareness and reporting procedures during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)