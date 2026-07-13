Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base provide Tactical Combat Casualty Care to a simulated casualty during the Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. The medical station evaluated participants’ ability to deliver lifesaving care under pressure, reinforcing expeditionary readiness in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)