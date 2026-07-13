Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gannon Holland, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization officer in charge, documents simulated explosives at an explosive ordnance disposal station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. The station required participants to transition immediately from a physical run to the precise cognitive task of threat identification, sharpening the critical thinking skills needed to identify hazards during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)