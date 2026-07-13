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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 2 of 7]

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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gannon Holland, 341st Civil Engineer Squadron requirements and optimization officer in charge, documents simulated explosives at an explosive ordnance disposal station during a Ready Airman Training race at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, July 10, 2026. The station required participants to transition immediately from a physical run to the precise cognitive task of threat identification, sharpening the critical thinking skills needed to identify hazards during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Teniya Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9810774
    VIRIN: 260710-F-PI908-1019
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 688.43 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race
    Malmstrom Airmen strengthen expeditionary skills during Ready Airman Training race

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    TCCC
    Readiness
    341st Missile Wing
    341st Mission Support Group
    Ready Airman Training
    run

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