Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Octayvia Swanson, 51st Operations Support Squadron radar approach control technician, briefs air traffic control capabilities during a tour of Osan Air Base, Republic Of Korea, July 1, 2026. This tour is an example of continued collaboration and integration efforts that enhance the combined force’s capabilities to operate and defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)