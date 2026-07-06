Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Seventh Air Force and the 51st Fighter Wing, and Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers pose for a group photo during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. Immersion tours enhance bilateral relationships and support understanding of Seventh Air Force’s mission and Osan’ capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)