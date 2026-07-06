Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Hoppe, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, briefs F-16 Fighting Falcon capabilities to Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. This tour

is an example of continued collaboration and integration efforts that enhance the combined force’s capabilities to operate and defend the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)