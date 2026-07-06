U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Hoppe, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, briefs F-16 Fighting Falcon capabilities to Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. The tour
provided ROKAF interpreters firsthand knowledge of operations at Osan to learn more about Osan’s capabilities for future collaborative endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 00:53
|Photo ID:
|9800447
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-VQ804-1204
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.