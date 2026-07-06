Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Hoppe, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, briefs F-16 Fighting Falcon capabilities to Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. The tour

provided ROKAF interpreters firsthand knowledge of operations at Osan to learn more about Osan’s capabilities for future collaborative endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)