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    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission [Image 1 of 8]

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    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady pilot assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron briefs U-2 capabilities to Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. Immersion tours enhance bilateral relationships and support understanding of Seventh Air Force’s mission and Osan’s
    capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 00:53
    Photo ID: 9800441
    VIRIN: 260701-F-VQ804-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission
    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission
    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission
    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission
    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission
    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission
    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission
    Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    Seventh Air Force
    Osan Air Base

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