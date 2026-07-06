Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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A Republic of Korea air force interpreting officer uses binoculars to observe the flight line during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. The ROKAF interpreters learned about different mission sets at Osan to deepen understanding and better provide translation support to U.S.-ROK operations across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)