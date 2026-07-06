A Republic of Korea air force interpreting officer uses binoculars to observe the flight line during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. The ROKAF interpreters learned about different mission sets at Osan to deepen understanding and better provide translation support to U.S.-ROK operations across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 00:53
|Photo ID:
|9800453
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-VQ804-1230
|Resolution:
|5650x3767
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.