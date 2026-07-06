A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady pilot assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron briefs U-2 capabilities to Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. Immersion tours enhance bilateral relationships and support understanding of Seventh Air Force’s mission and Osan’s
capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 00:53
|Photo ID:
|9800442
|VIRIN:
|260701-F-VQ804-1102
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.