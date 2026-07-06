Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady pilot assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron briefs U-2 capabilities to Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. Immersion tours enhance bilateral relationships and support understanding of Seventh Air Force’s mission and Osan’s

capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)